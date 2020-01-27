Bo: Vice-President Juldeh Jalloh opens 57th Jalsa Salana

The Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh on Friday 24th January 2020 has opened the 57th Ahmadiyya Jalsa Salana annual conference in Bo.

According to the Satellite newspaper of Freetown, Sierra Leone, the Vice-President extended His Excellency the President’s warmest greetings to the people of Jalsa Salana and the Ahmadiyya mission and the entire Muslim brotherhood in the country.

Speaking at the conference, the proactive and indefatigable VP Juldeh Jalloh utilized this year’s conference in Bo to expound on the mission’s diverse contributions to government’s aspirations.

Making allusions to the theme of this year’s gathering, ’Knowledge, Education’, the VP added that the government is cognisant of the role Ahmadiyya plays in this country. He cited this theme as evidence of the importance of the first revelation Sura in the Holy Quran, Iqra, to the religion.

Ahmadiyya, VP Jalloh said, has done a lot to promote education with over 300 schools and eminent alumni including himself serving in the highest seats of government. He singled out Ahmadiyya for their role in the Free Quality Education, adding that the mission also supports health, agriculture, water facilities and construction of several mosques in the country.