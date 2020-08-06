Blacks in the diaspora and justice systems

Opinion

By Leslie Koroma, USA

In the last few months and because of social media many of us who reside in the Diaspora have been sharing content about the justice system in the West which on May 25th 2020 (Coincidentally Africa Day) was punctuated by the video tape of the murder of George Floyd.

Many of our families in the motherland have a relative or two living in the Diaspora as recent immigrants to the West seeking greener pastures to merely survive and have the dignity to provide for their loved ones.

Then there is our African American kindred in the USA and others of African descent in the Caribbean, Central and South America as well as Canada and Europe. What has been evident through video is how people of African descent are treated by the justice system and in everyday life.

Recently we saw how the Chinese have adopted similar methods of abuse of people of African descent which prompted a video statement by former African Union Ambassador to the USA; Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao condemning the abuse by the Chinese.

Many young African females who travel to the Middle East to seek higher education are more likely to be subjected to sexual harassment. Thousands of Young black African women who travel to work as maids are beaten, raped and left to starve to death by their employers.

The racist attitudes reflected by ordinary citizens and law enforcement towards black people reflects a global attitude towards us as a people and it is something that in my opinion won’t go away anytime soon.

The videos that are being shared are not just about Americans or the British or French and about Africans living in the Middle and far East, but they are rather a wake up call for all black people globally to beware about attitudes of others towards us.