Bio thank you tour in Freetown

PV Staff

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone embarked embarked on a Thank You tour in streets of Frettown, the capital that ended at the national stadium.

Hundreds of thousands of supporters lined the streets to wave at him and shout party slogans.

Hundreds of thousands were waiting for him at the stadium which was filled to capacity.

Addressing the huge crowd of more than 40,000 supporters, Bio delivered a mainly reconciliatory speech, stressing that as president of the republic of Sierra Leone he is president of all Sierra Leoneans.

Here are video clips of the tour around Freetown and the speech at the stadium: