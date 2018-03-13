Bio leads as Sierra Leone heads to run-off

PV Staff

Sierra Leoneans heaved a big sigh of relief Tuesday afternoon in Freetown when National Electoral Commission Chairman Mohamed Nfa Alie Conteh released the much awaited final results of last week’s general elections held on Wednesday March 7.

No political party was however able to get the 55 percent required to win the presidency at first ballot, thus necessitating a run-off election slated for March 27, 2018.

Julius Maada Bio (photo), the leader of the main opposition party, the Sierra Leone Peoples party, is leading with 1,097,482 votes (43.3 percent) while Samura Kamara of the ruling APC party is right behind him with 1,082,748 (42.7 percent). The SLPP is thus ahead of the APC by 14,734 votes ( 0.6 percent).

Here is a breakdown of the performance of the major parties in this crucial electoral process:

APC 1,082,748 (42.7%)

ADP 26,704 (1.1%)

C4C 87,720 (3.5%)

NGC 174,014 (6.9%)

SLPP 1,097,482 (43.3)

For more information click on the link below:

http://necsl2018.org/press-releases/