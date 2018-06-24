Big wedding in Toronto

Wedding Ceremony & Celebration
Friday June 29- Long Weekend
Saturday, June 30
Sunday; July 1
Monday; July 2
Fatmata Jibateh
and
David Sinnah
(President, Federation/Umbrella Sierra Leonean community, Canada)
Friday June 29, 2018 - 8 PM
Bachelor’s Party
575 edenbrook Hill Drive
Brampton on L7A 4T4
(2) Saturday, June 30, 2018 - 1PM
Wedding Ceremony
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
49 George St. York
Intersection: Weston Rd & Lawrence Ave
Saturday June 30, 2018 - 5:30 PM
Wedding Reception-Adults Only (No Kids Allowed)
Presidente Banquet Hall
1133 Creditstone Rd. Vaughan (Toronto)
Great entertainment & dance
All are Welcome
Sunday, JULY 1, 2018 (Canada Day)
Picnic/BBQ (After wedding)
D-Dell Park; Picnic Area 3 & 4
1651 Sheppard Ave West, Toronto
Monday JULY 2, 2018 -Adults Only (No Kids Allowed)
Boat Cruise Party (Wedding Reception Cruise & Bride’s Birthday celebration)
Obsession III Boat Cruise
Boarding time: 6:30 pm
Return time: 11pm
Harbourfront Centre
245 Queen’s Quay West, Toronto
Join us to enjoy Toronto’s spectacular skyline & Island Lagoons
For more information, please contact:
647-525-7199
647-400-7577
647-770-0856
Comments