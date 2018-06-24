Big wedding in Toronto

Wedding Ceremony & Celebration

Friday June 29- Long Weekend

Saturday, June 30

Sunday; July 1

Monday; July 2

Fatmata Jibateh

and

David Sinnah

(President, Federation/Umbrella Sierra Leonean community, Canada)

Friday June 29, 2018 - 8 PM

Bachelor’s Party

575 edenbrook Hill Drive

Brampton on L7A 4T4

(2) Saturday, June 30, 2018 - 1PM

Wedding Ceremony

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church

49 George St. York

Intersection: Weston Rd & Lawrence Ave

Saturday June 30, 2018 - 5:30 PM

Wedding Reception-Adults Only (No Kids Allowed)

Presidente Banquet Hall

1133 Creditstone Rd. Vaughan (Toronto)

Great entertainment & dance

All are Welcome

Sunday, JULY 1, 2018 (Canada Day)

Picnic/BBQ (After wedding)

D-Dell Park; Picnic Area 3 & 4

1651 Sheppard Ave West, Toronto

Monday JULY 2, 2018 -Adults Only (No Kids Allowed)

Boat Cruise Party (Wedding Reception Cruise & Bride’s Birthday celebration)

Obsession III Boat Cruise

Boarding time: 6:30 pm

Return time: 11pm

Harbourfront Centre

245 Queen’s Quay West, Toronto

Join us to enjoy Toronto’s spectacular skyline & Island Lagoons

For more information, please contact:

647-525-7199

647-400-7577

647-770-0856