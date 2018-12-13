Salone News

Bern: Ambassador Lansana Gberie presents credentials

Sierra Leone’s new ambassador to Switzerland Dr. Lansana Gberie presented his letters of credence Tuesday to Swiss president Alain Berset in Bern, the Swiss capital.

Ambassador Gberie had earlier presented his credentials to the UN to which he is also assigned in Geneva October 11.

In Bern, the ambassador and president Berset discussed the Sierra Leone government’s key priorities which are the free quality education programme, public health, attracting foreign investments in agriculture, infrastructure, fisheries and tourism.



