Ben Okri’s Mental Fight

Contributed

“"Okri’s” Mental Fight" refers to the work of Nigerian author Ben Okri, specifically his collection of essays titled "A Way of Being Free," which includes an essay called "Mental Fight." In this essay, Okri explores the power of the imagination and the role of the artist in society.

The title "Mental Fight" is a reference to William Blake’s poem "London," which includes the lines, "I wander thro’ each charter’d street, / Near where the charter’d Thames does flow, / And mark in every face I meet / Marks of weakness, marks of woe." In Blake’s poem, the "mental fight" refers to a struggle against social and political oppression.

In his essay, Okri expands on this idea of the mental fight as a battle for liberation and enlightenment. He argues that artists, writers, and thinkers have a crucial role to play in this fight, as they have the power to challenge established narratives, inspire change, and awaken the imagination of society.

Okri discusses the importance of imagination and its ability to transcend limitations and reshape the world. He suggests that by engaging in a mental fight through art and literature, individuals can challenge the status quo, confront injustice, and envision alternative possibilities. He emphasizes the transformative power of storytelling and encourages readers to explore their own creativity and seek new perspectives.

Overall, "Okri’s Mental Fight" encapsulates Ben Okri’s belief in the capacity of the human mind and the arts to inspire change, challenge oppressive systems, and create a more just and liberated society.