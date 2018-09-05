Beijing: President Bio meets with Sierra Leonean students

By PV Staff

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio recently took time off his very busy schedule at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) to meet with Sierra Leonean students in China at the Sierra Leone embassy in Beijing.

He promised to resolve some of their most immediate problems like delayed student allowances and the shipment of personal effects of graduating students.

The personal effects of students that graduated two years ago are still sitting in the embassy grounds in two containers.

The president promised that the two containers will be on their way to Freetown soon. That promise was followed by thunderous applause by the overjoyed students.

Also at the meeting were Chinese nationals who used to do business in Sierra Leone.

President Bio urged them to return to Sierra Leone where a better business environment awaits them this time.