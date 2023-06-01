Be inspired by what you are doing

By Kevin O’Leary, Chairman, O’Leary Ventures and Beanstox, USA

If you aren’t inspired by what you’re doing, if you don’t believe in yourself and in your business, how can you expect other people to buy into your idea?!

I actually think being an entrepreneur is a state of mind. If you’re going to be an entrepreneur you have to have a level of confidence in yourself to build and create something totally fresh and innovative, and a lasting power to push through even when things get tough.

