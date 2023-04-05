Visit Black Artists Networks Dialogue (BAND) exhibitions in Toronto.

Notice: Our popup location at 401 Richmond will be closed on Friday, April 7th.

We will be open regular hours this week on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday!

Plan your visit to see Christina Leslie’s exhibition Sugar Coat: www.bandgallery.com/visit

Or you can see Sugar Coat online: https://lnkd.in/gBNQqCTX

Fascinated by the tactility of sugar and our relationship with it, Leslie produced the photographs in this series using sugar. These photographs explore the materiality of sugar in its bleached, granular form, and you can see the texture in the prints. This photograph, The Fields, (2021) depicts a man holding sugarcane.

If you are looking to interact with some fine art this Friday, you can visit Frantz Brent-Harris’ installation, Afrophilia up at the Toronto Sculpture Garden (115 King St. E)!

Image: The Fields, (2021). Sugar cane paper, 24"x18" by Christina Leslie

Presented in partnership with Stephen Bulger Gallery with support from Honda Canada Foundation.

A selection of photographs from this series are available for purchase. If you are interested in acquiring a limited edition print, please email us at info@bandgallery.com