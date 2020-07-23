Bai Kamara Jr. & The Voodoo Sniffers nominated for ’Best Acoustic Blues Album’

Sierra Leonean musician Bai Kamara Jr.’s new album Salone, which was released earlier this year under the project name Bai Kamara Jr. & The Voodoo Sniffers, has been nominated for a Blues Blast Music Award in the category ‘Best Acoustic Blues Album’.

The nomination for this prestigious Blues award is an honour and a great achievement for Bai, the only nominee from outside of North America across all categories of this year’s competition. It is also a beautiful sign of international recognition of this particular blues album, which marks a new stage in Kamara Jr.’s career.

The 13th annual Blues Blast Music Awards are presented by the US based Blues Blast Magazine, the largest free weekly internet Blues magazine with over 38,000 Blues fan subscribers located in more than 90 countries. Their results are the largest award series where Blues fans from all over the world vote to honour the Best in contemporary Blues music.

Online voting is open until September 5, 2020.

Fans can support Bai Kamara Jr. by casting their vote at https://baikamarajr.lnk.to/vote.

Originally from Sierra Leone, Bai Kamara Jr. grew up in the UK and has been living in Belgium for over 25 years. In January 2020, the singer-songwriter released his very personal and bluesy CD Salone under the name Bai Kamara Jr. & The Voodoo Sniffers (although he composed and performed all the songs on this album without his band) in collaboration with the German record label Moosicus/MIG Music and his international management agency Zig Zag World.

Since its release, Salone received many great press reviews and had airplay on radio shows in Europe, Australia, Canada and the USA. It was named ‘Album of the Month’ by the French-speaking Blues Radios Collective (CRB), ‘Album of the Week’ by NDR Info, Radio Jade and Bongartz in Germany, and ‘Music of the Day’ by Mediapart and Rolling Stone in France. The French magazine also gave the album a coveted four-star review and invited Bai to perform a live session for Rolling Stone’s ‘In My Room’ video series in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.