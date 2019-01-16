AYV journalists attacked in Makeni

Former president Ernest Koroma was interviewed to day at home in Makeni, in connection to a press release from the APC secretariat in Freetown signed by Secretary-General Osman Foday Yansaneh. Everything went well according to sources. The former president was allegedly very cooperative..

But things do not seem to go so well with AYV reporters who went to cover event. They were allegedly manhandled by alleged APC supporters, according to the press release below:

It has come to our attention that our journalists attached to the AYV Media Empire Makeni Bureau have been subjected to a violent attack by supporters of the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party.

The team of five AYV journalists was on assignment to cover the police visit to the residence of former president and chairman of the opposition party on Wednesday January 16 2019.

According to our northern bureau chief, Amadu Kamara, two of our female reporters, Augusta Turay and Theresa W. Sesay, including Abass Sesay were severely manhandled while doing their professional duty.

Our two camera operators were also roughed.

One of our cameras was also confiscated by the unruly supporters in the presence of their leaders.

It was only the intervention of former ambassador to Iran Alimamy Kamara and Member of Parliament Hon. Mohamed Bangura that later saved our team from the deadly mob.

Our northern bureau chief also reported that a senior APC official actually incited the supporters to attack our team.

The Management of the AYV Media Empire roundly condemn this act of thuggery against our team, especially taking into consideration that this is not the first time such is happening.

Our reporters are merely doing their professional work and cannot be subjected to persistent threats and physical harassment.

In this regard, we shall embark on all available legal steps to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

We also want to call the attention of the Sierra LeoneAssociation of Journalists to this unfortunate act of violence.

We remain credible, factual and balanced.

©ayv.communications.directorate

Photo: AYV proprietor Anthony Navo