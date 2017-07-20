Salone News

Together we can make it happen

3 minutes ago | 0 views

By Naomi Tom Tee, Freetown

Attorney General and Minister of Justice Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara is unshakable because he possesses a great deal of charisma; his fundamental needs, values and orientation towards life are symbolized.

Warmth, enthusiasm and inspiration are always part of his daily life.He is a positive and lively person who has an invigorating, inspiring and energetic personality. He is very sober-minded but has the ability to entertain and toy with a creative ideas and possibilities.

He has the capacity for receptivity, that is the ability to listen and quietly absorb what another person is saying. Instead of him focusing on what he has to say.

The qualities voters are looking for in a presidential candidate provide insights into the 2018 electors and how they differ from past electors.

JFK is willing to stand up for his principles, he is dedicated to , making progress and he has great optimism and confidence.

Sierra Leone works better when more people have a chance to live their dreams.Together we can make it happen.

More Salone News

Together we can make it happen

Together we can make it happen

By Naomi Tom Tee, Freetown Attorney General and Minister of Justice Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara is unshakable because he possesses a great deal of charisma; (...)

Salone News | 3 minutes ago | 0 views

Women, shame and dress code in Sierra Leone

Women, shame and dress code in Sierra Leone

Commentary Women, shame and dress code in Sierra Leone By Ngozi Monica Cole, Freetown The year is 2017 and in Sierra Leone, a government body has (...)

Salone News | 20 hours ago | 1426 views

JFK's good leadership qualities

JFK’s good leadership qualities

By Naomi Tom Tee Here are some of the good qualities of the Hon. Attorney General Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara: He doesn’t get big headed about his (...)

Salone News | 2 days ago | 598 views

Comments