By Naomi Tom Tee, Freetown

Attorney General and Minister of Justice Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara is unshakable because he possesses a great deal of charisma; his fundamental needs, values and orientation towards life are symbolized.

Warmth, enthusiasm and inspiration are always part of his daily life.He is a positive and lively person who has an invigorating, inspiring and energetic personality. He is very sober-minded but has the ability to entertain and toy with a creative ideas and possibilities.

He has the capacity for receptivity, that is the ability to listen and quietly absorb what another person is saying. Instead of him focusing on what he has to say.

The qualities voters are looking for in a presidential candidate provide insights into the 2018 electors and how they differ from past electors.

JFK is willing to stand up for his principles, he is dedicated to , making progress and he has great optimism and confidence.

Sierra Leone works better when more people have a chance to live their dreams.Together we can make it happen.