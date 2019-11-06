Atlanta: SLPPNA chairman speaks

Contributed

The Chairman of the ruling Sierra Leone Peoples Party North America (SLPPNA) branch, Mohamed Bah (photo) has at the party’s 2019 regional convention spoke on the successes he has scored exactly one year since he took the mantle of leadership.

In a statement delivered at the party’s convention held between October 25th-27th 2019 at the Omega World Centre, Atlanta Georgia, United States of America, Bah among many other issues started off by speaking about the challenges he inherited during the transitional period from the previous executive to his.

He said:

“There were setbacks relating to the jurisdictional and management issues, our committee members had challenges securing documents from the previous executive. As a result, my team inherited nothing in the form of templates, no full financial documentation, or the memorandum of understanding signed between the party in Freetown and this region to remit $15,000 each year. It also took two and half months before the previous administration’s finance team was able to meet with us. The regional bank accounts at that time were either closed or near death. But they did not hand us any bank documents or an account to start with. This made it difficult to deposit the money raised at the convention in New York, which was the 2018 registration and delegate fees, totaling $44,979.52.” However, he said his team was able to address this issue. He said “today as I stand here we have two bank accounts in the name of our region with total revenue raised in one year totaling over $1024000 including expenses. A record breaking sum in the history of SLPPNA in one year.”

Bah continued by further deliberating on what he termed as “Reduction of our Obligation to Freetown”. He said “the uncertainty of the financial environment when we took over forced us to send an official request to the National Party asking them to reduce our obligation from fifteen thousand dollars ($15,000) to ten thousand ($10,000) saving the region $5000 to allow the region to get a grip of the financial situation. This was agreed upon by the party in Freetown. Few months later we received an official document to allow us to pay $10000 for this year.”

In addition Bah spoke about many other pertinent issues that his party executive is undertaking, including: the regional executive is currently working on a 501C status which has been a burning issue on our agenda for this region, the settingup of the SLPPNA website which was voluntarily done by Mr. John Benjamin, the allocation of money for the purchase of two new laptop computers for the office of the Secretary General and the office of the Regional Organizing Committee and the SLPPNA successfully involved in hosting the President and the First Lady in the US when he visited the United Nations General Assembly in 2018 and again in 2019.

Furthermore, Bah thanked the SLPPNA Women’s Wing for their robust efforts in fundraising activities. He said “thanks to the Women’s Wing for leading the fundraising efforts in this region. For the first time in the history of the SLPPNA, the women’s wing in collaboration with the Regional Executive, hosted the first conference directly concerning the initiative of the First lady, Mrs. Fatima Bio.”

He ended by thanking all for their contributions to his success so far. He said “thanks to fellow regional executive members for working together regardless of our differences. You have made me strong and continue to make me strong. I am not perfect but together we will move this region forward as we have done over the past 12 months.”

Meanwhile, the SLPPNA Regional Convention was a three day programme which comprised of a Meet and Greet on Friday 25th October 2019, Convention day on Saturday 26th October 2019, and a picnic on Sunday 27th October 2019.