ASVG announces 2nd Edition of ADS Conference and Africa Sports Awards

Africa Sports Ventures Group recently announced the 2nd Edition of the Africa Day Annual Sports Conference with a new twist to it.

The announcement was made at the Africa Sports Ventures Group virtual Press Conference to launch the “Africa Empire Warrior” Sports Entertainment Show and the “Africa Theme Song” Contest.

The “Africa Empire Warrior” season 1 will take place in Liberia and the anticipation for the show is already through the roof after the project was revealed at the Press Conference.

The “Africa Theme Song” Contest, which was also announced at the Press Conference, is a global search for the best song that will capture the essence of Africa, its culture, the diversity of its people, its food, its fashion, the resilience of its people and history. Registrations for seasoned as well as new artists will open up on February 15th on the HITLAB Platform at www.hitlab.com.

After the Launch of the two programs; ASVG Events and Regional Director for West Africa, Ms. Yinka Sulaiman of Abuja Nigeria proceeded to officially announce the 2nd Edition of the Africa Day Sports Conference which will run from May 23rd – 25th 2021 and will also be virtual like the first edition which was held in 2020 to which His Excellency President George Weah of Liberia (photo) was the Keynote Speaker.

The Conference, which will have a myriad of topics ranging from exploring the Business of Leagues in Africa will climax with an ambitious plan to have some Presidents across the Continent on the Platform engage with some of the key figures with the most popular sports disciplines in an interactive discussion on the state of sports on the continent and how it could be a catalyst for economic development.

It was also revealed at the Press Conference that the Africa Day Conference will be punctuated with a newly minted Africa Sports Awards which has only six (6) very important Categories for the first edition but with plans for a gradual expansion in the future to incorporate more awards.

The Sports Awards will be injected with Musical performances from the Top 5 Finalists o f the ‘Africa Theme Song’ Contest who will be vying for a Recording Contract and Prizes from the event sponsors.

The three days long engagement of exchange of Ideas promises to be very fruitful and productive for the African sports industry and partners such as HEA Sports HITLAB, Sky Scout, the African Union Sports Council, Vandyke Sports, Sportsconnect Africa and Sportseed Pro are excited at the opportunity to help position Africa for sports success now and into the future.

