Freetown: Sierra Leone Government, TAF Africa Global, sign MOU

By Mustapha Njie, CEO, TAF Africa Global

As part of TAF Africa Global ’s goal to provide 1 million affordably priced homes throughout sub-Saharan Africa a MOU was signed in early 2022 with the government of Seirra Leone for the development of real estate projects.

I am delighted to announce that TAF Africa Global and the Government of Sierra Leone, represented by Hon. Turad Senesie, Minister of Lands, Housing, and Country Planning (and myself), signed a joint venture agreement on January 31, 2023.

The Project will build 5,000 reasonably priced homes and other amenities for Sierra Leoneans. The location is John Obay.

While we anticipate the successful delivery of TAF Africa Global’s affordable housing projects in Sierra Leone, I’d like to thank H.E. President Julius Maada Bio for inviting me to invest in Sierra Leone and for his unwavering support of this project during the 18 months of negotiations we had with his administration.

As done in the Gambia and Nigeria, this estate will be a modern estate made up of affordable houses with requisite social amenities. We are certain that the implementation of TAF Africa Global projects in Sierra Leone would significantly alter the country’s real estate market, restructure its economy, and raise the standard of living for its good citizens.

For real estate, housing, development project

click on link below to see where it all started:

https://lnkd.in/dZnyrbqc