Art Starts, Toronto

Each year, Art Starts programs benefit thousands of people living in marginalized Toronto neighbourhoods by providing a safe, supportive and inclusive environment for self-expression and creative collaboration.

We afford opportunities for vulnerable people of all ages to contribute to the creative ecology of their neighbourhoods, using the arts to help end the negative cycles associated with marginalization and poverty.

We nurture local talent, beautify public spaces, and provide safe, inclusive environments for self-expression and collaboration.

