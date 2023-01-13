APO Group ’s Radio News Release is revolutionizing the way news is spread in rural African communities! With the help of local radio stations, APO Group is able to broadcast important news stories to communities that would otherwise have limited access to current events because of a lack of literacy, electricity or Internet access.

This innovative solution, in partnership with the African Union of Broadcasting is helping to bring information to those who need it most and is making a real difference in African communities.

Just imagine hearing information concerning the most important demographics on our continent read by the people who make the news and in many different local languages and dialects.

Progress through inclusion and innovation is the APO Group’s way.

To learn more about this innovative solution and join the bandwagon, click: https://lnkd.in/eZk2Fj7n