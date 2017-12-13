Salone News

APC party symbol application

13 December 2017 at 17:04 | 247 views

The APC National Secretariat is hereby informing aspirants for APC Member of Parliament, Mayor, Chairman of Council and Councilor positions that application brochures for the award of APC symbols for the 7th March 2018 Elections are now available.

To apply, interested persons should pay the following non-refundable application fee into the Party’s Account at the Rokel Commercial Bank, Account no. .1047724

1. Member of Parliament: le10,000,000;

2. Mayor/Chairman of Council: le5,000,000;

3. Councillor: le2,000,000

Applicants should collect their application brochure from the Party’s District or Regional offices or at the National Secretariat after payment of the application fee at the Bank.

Originals of completed application forms with supporting documents should be returned to the District Office where the applicant is applying not later than Monday 18th December 2017.

The Party solicits your usual understanding and cooperation.

Signed:

Amb. Alhaji Dr. Osman Foday Yansaneh
National Secretary General- APC

Photo: Ambassador Osman Foday Yansaneh

Comments