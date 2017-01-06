APC-Canada statement on January 6

The Honourable Chairman, executive and membership of the APC-Canada Branch are in harmony with the President and people of the Republic of Sierra Leone in commemorating the January 6, 1999 episode in Freetown.

In doing this we must remember those who sacrificed their lives for the good of our country. We thank God (Allah) for His grace and mercies in enabling us to go through another period of historical reflection even as we work towards consolidating peace and cultivating a viable democracy.

18 years ago, our nation’s capital of Freetown was greeted by the sound of canons from the front-line battlefield. Huge havoc was wreaked on our innocent population by opposing forces in the struggle for political power.

The lack of insight to reason together and put the interest of our people first was absent for a long period of time as the civil war unfolded in other parts of the country. However, as people bound by a common destiny, we resolved to put that sad chapter to an end through the commencement of a peace process. As a nation we have made great progress when we work together in overcoming the challenges faced by our people.

It was how we were also able to defy the prediction of the international community that a terrible viral epidemic would devour our people within a few months. Nothing is stronger than the resolve of our people. We have come a long way as a people.

Today’s commemoration must also be seen as an opportunity for self-reflection and evaluation of our resolve not to ever again allow our country to degenerate to such a level as January 6, 1999. Together, we can build a successful and prosperous country if we put aside our differences and work for the common good of our people.

Despite our political differences we are one people. Let us build a country where our differences are seen as strength that provide opportunities in celebrating our diversity under one nation.

Thank you.

Submitted by,

Ibrahim Kamara, Secretary, APC-Canada Branch.