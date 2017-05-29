APC-Canada Ramadan Message

To our fellow Muslims in the Diaspora, Canada and Sierra Leone, our hearts are with you in this holy month of Ramadan.

On behalf of the Leadership of the APC-Canada Branch, we pray that the Almighty God answers your fervent prayers by His grace, bounty of mercies and unfailing compassion. May the peace of God that surpasses all understanding be with you all during this holy period in seeking God’s face.

By the Lord’s unfailing love and mercy, may His mighty face shine upon the APC Party and its leadership on earth. The good God will surely grant us all the desires of our hearts. By the power of God’s Word, may Sierra Leone enjoy peace forevermore, in Allah’s precious name.

APC-Canada is taking this opportunity to implore you all to pray for its Leadership, especially for God’s guidance, peace and prosperity, and be highly favored in all we do. Over and above, may the Almighty set every path straight for the visit of our Leader and Father, President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, to Canada in the nearest future. Our God, who has started the good works in APC-Canada, shall surely lead us to a resounding conclusion.

May God bless you all, and may God bless the APC-Canada. May God bless the APC Party, and may God bless andlead to prosperity the "land that we love, our Sierra Leone.".

Amen

Mark Mangay Turay

Interim Secretary General

APC-Canada Branch

Comrade Mangay Turay