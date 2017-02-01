APC-Canada messages of sympathy

From APC-Canada headquarters, Toronto, Canada.

Comrades of the APC in Canada, Supporters, Friends and Well-wishers,

On behalf of the Honorable Chairman, the Leadership and Executive of the APC Canada Branch, I wish to register a profound sympathy to the Director of International Affairs, APC Canada Branch, Madam Marie Turay on the loss of her aunt and dearest relative in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Madam Marie Kotonba from Binkolo. We have also learnt that this moment has brought great sadness to her and families at home and abroad. As a Branch we join our beloved sister and Comrade believing that God (Allah) the Merciful will comfort her. We ask for forgiveness from God (Allah) over the departed and may grace abounds in this moment of sadness. We thank Allah for his goodness and that He will strengthen the families left behind. Be Courageous our dear Sister and Comrade.

Also, the APC-Canada branch is filled with great sadness by the death of Madam Kotor Kargbo, the Mother of Deputy Director of International Affairs, Comrade Augustine Marrah.

Her death took place in Edmonton, Alberta on the 30th of January 2017. We join families and friends at home and abroad in this moment of grief. We also pray for His special grace upon our dear Comrade who has been a light to many people in Canada and at home.

Thanks be to God (Allah) for a life well spent. Also, as we reflect on the life of our late Mother, Sister and Friend, we must remain confident in the beauty of his devine providence as "death has no meaning, in the land where we will never grow old"- Dottie Rambo. Sleep on our beloved, you have found everlasting rest. We will surely meet again.

We also extend condolences to Madam Zainab Conteh, Welfare Officer, APC-Canada branch, for the loss of her father Pa Musa Conteh, who passed away recently in Freetown. May his soul rest in peace.

APC-Canada Branch.