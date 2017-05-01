APC-Canada members hold meeting in Freetown

Dear Comrades of the APC in Canada,

Our meeting today with the Honourable Chairman and Leader of the APC Canada Branch, Comrade Sean Samura (second from left in photo), and the Chairman of the APC Canada Branch Advisory Council, Comrade Alikali Turay (second from right), and the Youth Leader, Comrade Prince Thorpe (third from right) was a great success.

Our Branch will be holding series of consultations with important stakeholders. We have an admirable team that will join the deliberations. Branch members in Freetown have been notified accordingly. We are thankful for the effort of the Director of International Affairs, Madam Marie Turay on many fronts. We have accomplished many things and you must be assured that our Branch is fully represented here.

Salut,

Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara, Secretary General, APC Canada Branch