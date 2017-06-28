APC-Canada fundraising and outdoor BBQ

In partnership with the APC Canada Branch Women’s Wing and the APC Quebec Chapter our dedicated members, friends, supporters, family and well-wishers of the APC in Canada will meet once again in Northwood Park in Toronto, Ontario on the 15th of July, 2017 at 12pm, to put in place with great delight a fundraising event.

We welcome in advance the Women’s Leader, Mrs Aminata Kanu and the Financial Secretary, Madam Juliana Nunoo to the City of Toronto.

We appreciate the support of our Branch Leadership, Executives and stakeholders in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec. In doing this we also welcome participants from Calgary and Ottawa.

The Leaders and Members of the APC Canada Branch Women’s Wing who are residing in Toronto, Ontario have greatly contributed in putting together this interesting event.

We welcome also Leaders of the Sierra Leone Community in Toronto, Ontario including the Christian community, Muslim jamats in Toronto, cultural organizations, women groups, and leaders of the Sierra Leone Associations in Toronto, Ontario. Welcome to our great and memorable occassion at Northwood Park, Toronto, Ontario. Thank you.

From the Secretary General of the APC Canada Branch, Comrade Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara.