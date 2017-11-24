APC-Canada District: Obituary Announcement

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pa Ibrahim Taqi Koroma the father of our dynamic Organizing Secretary and Chief Admin of the APC Canada Branch Comrade Jibril Koroma who passed away Thursday afternoon in Freetown.

Our hearts go out to Comrade Jibril Koroma, his wife Mrs. Isha Koroma and the entire family and loved ones.

Jibril was recently in Freetown during the APC National Delegates Convention. He was able to spend a splendid time with his dad over his last days in this world. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this blessed man Pa Ibrahim Taqi Koroma.

On behalf of the entire membership of the APC-Canada Branch and the APC Diaspora Region as a whole please accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you and hasten the journey of his soul to Heaven. AMIN & AMEN.

Sean Samura, Chairman, APC-Canada district.