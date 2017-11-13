APC-Canada congratulatory message to APC- Norway

An inauguration is a formal ceremony that marks the official beginning of the Executive term of a Branch.

On Saturday November 11 2017 in the great City of Oslo the APC Norway Branch made history by Inaugurating the very first Chairman and his Executive members. The ceremony was graced by the Sierra Leone High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Norway Ambassador Edward Turay.

On behalf of the entire membership of the APC Canada Branch and the APC in the Diaspora we wish to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Entire Executive members of the APC Norway Branch. This was surely a moment of great excitement and we wish you all the best on your future endeavors.

From Chairman Sean Samura- APC Canada District