APC-Canada branch advisory committee established

From APC-Canada secretariat, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Dear Comrades of the APC Canada Branch, Provincial Chapters,

I wish to inform you that the Honorable Chairman and Leader of the APC Canada Branch has appointed Senior Comrade, Alkali Turay ( PhD Canditate, University of Manitoba) as Chairman of the Advisory Committee of the APC Canada Branch.

Comrade Alikali Alhajie Turay is an outstanding member of the All Peoples Congress (APC). He brings into the APC Canada Branch a wealth of expertise and experience in political organizing. Also, the Honorable Chairman and Leader of the APC Canada Branch have deemed it fit to make the following appointments:

1. Mrs Janet Sesay - Deputy Chairperson of the Advisory Committee

2. Comrade Mangay Turay - Member of the Advisory Committee

3.Comrade Fred Kamara - Member of the Advisory Committee

4. Comrade KDK Marrah, Member of the Advisory Committee

Thank you.

Salut,

Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara – Secretary General, APC Canada Branch.