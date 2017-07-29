APC Bounces Back With Vigour

"The next step for the APC, it seems, is to withraw all cases from the courts and to appease the litigants by creating spaces for them to particiapte, once again, in the affairs of their party. There will be criticisms and abrasive statements once in a while (that happens everywhere)but with Saturday’s huge demonstartion of unity, it seems the APC is now ready to face the July 28 election with tremendous confidence."

Editorial.

Last Saturday was a memorable and happy day for many supporters of Sierra Leone’s leading opposition party the All People’s Congress (APC) as its main leaders decided to bury the hatchet, embrace each other, and march in peace and unity.

According to our reporters on the ground, the nation’s capital, Freetown, was virtually drowned in red, the party’s official colour (the red sun is the party’s symbol) as hundreds of thousands of supporters poured into the streets, singing and dancing.

The celebration was so intense, because, for the past couple of years, many APC supporters could only look on with sadness and despair as their leaders tear each other in endless court cases and vituperative press conferences and statements. Now all that seems to be history as calm and joy has obviously returned to that party, a party that had ruled the country for almost two decades.

The next step for the APC, it seems, is to withraw all cases from the courts and to appease the litigants by creating spaces for them to particiapte, once again, in the affairs of their party. There will be criticisms and abrasive statements once in a while (that happens everywhere)but with Saturday’s huge demonstartion of unity, it seems the APC is now ready to face the July 28 election with tremendous confidence.

We are aware that the Political Parties Commission, headed by the highly respected Justice Sydney Warne and other stakeholders played a huge role in this reconciliation process in the APC. The rank and file of that party and all Sierra Leoneans who value peace and progress in Sierra Leone should therefore be extremely grateful to Justice Warne et al for their exemplary patriotism. Long Live Sierra Leone.

Photo: APC leader Ernest Bai Koroma.