Another successful trip by President Bio

By Our Correspondent

The recent visit of President Bio to the United Kingdom on the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quite successful in many ways apart from the obvious discussions on Education.

The British has shown remarkable interest in Africa in recent times and the Education summit reportedly garnered about four billion pounds which will help African countries in the provision of educational services to their countries, the key to rapid development.

But president Bio’s visit to the UK, which ended this morning as he left for Turkey may have done more than what a trade delegation from Sierra Leone could have done because he was able to formally and informally meet with investors who would directly receive the answers they need with regards to their questions.

That, in the end, will bring the investments and jobs Sierra Leone desperately needs.

It’s a good visit.

The President is expected back home in about two weeks.

Photo: President Bio leaving London this morning for Turkey. Photo credit: State House Media Unit.