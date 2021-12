By President Julius Maada, Bio of Sierra Leone

Today (Thursday, December 23), I switched on the CLSG Electricity Interconnection line at Tiloma. Kenema and Bo will from this day on enjoy uninterrupted electricity supply.

As a Government, sustainable and affordable energy sits well with our country’s development needs and our development agenda.

Here is a video clip of the event, courtesy of the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sdz-qafmOmQ