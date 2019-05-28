Announcement: Media registration for Women Deliver Ministerial Forum

The Honourable Maryam Monsef (photo), Canada’s Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, is hosting the Women Deliver Ministerial Forum as part of the Women Deliver 2019 Conference, held from June 3 to 5, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Women Deliver 2019 Conference is the world’s largest gathering for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of women and girls. This will be an opportunity for Canada to advance gender equality domestically and internationally.

Media representatives who wish to cover the Ministerial Forum must apply in a separate accreditation process from the Women Deliver 2019 Conference using the Global Affairs Canada online application process.

The online portal is now open and will close on May 29, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Only accredited media with an identification badge will have access to the Ministerial Forum.

Official program details and further information for the media will be made available soon.

Please Note: As the registration process for the Women Deliver 2019 Conference is separate from that of the Ministerial Forum, media representatives should visit the Women Deliver 2019 Conference site to register.