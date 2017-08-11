Announcement from APC-Canada secretariat

Compatriots of the APC Canada Branch and Colleagues in the Diaspora,

The attention of the APC Canada Branch has been drawn to an item being circulated on the Manitoba, Canada, inauguration and the role of the Minister of Political and Public Affairs, Madam Nanette Thomas. Since our name was mentioned in that circulation we are obliged to respond for the sake of clarity.

The Chairman and Leadership of the APC Canada Branch wiould like to restate our full compliance with the advisory of our National Secretary General, Honourable Ambassador Dr Alhaji Osman Yansaneh not to engage in open social media discussions on the Branch and internal party matters. We continue to believe that this is the right approach to take as a responsible branch and as one of the leading branches in the APC diaspora. We respect and believe in complaint mechanisms and leadership judgment in the party to which we belong, the APC.

The APC Canada Branch shall always pursue matters which affect us with due diligence. While we cannot deviate from acknowledging the factual basis of Madam Nanette Thomas’ visit to inaugurate the Manitoba Executive and other concerning factors we shall refrain from commenting further.

Also, even though party protocols, structure, tradition, branch norms and chain of command demand that the Chairman of APC Canada should preside over all inaugurations of Chapter Executives, we believe in addressing this matter (if at all) with the appropriate authority. As you may be aware, patience is a virtue and silence does not mean weakness. As diaspora leaders, the APC Canada Branch will remain focused on the bigger things. As a result we distance ourselves from that circulation and we continue to wish the Manitoba Executive the best on their Inauguration.

Thank you.

Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara, Secretary General, APC Canada Branch.