Angelina Aristodemo, Toronto, Canada

hello & welcome,
i am a toronto based multi-disciplinary artist.
photography is my medium of choice.
i combine artistic expressions with new found loves: in fashion, paintings, travel, interesting people, literature, architecture…intriguing designs.
i like to leave my clients with breathtaking images but also with the fond memory of how my soft-spoken, calm and patient demeanor made them feel at ease before my camera.
within the dreamy romantic world as well as that of bold naturalism i like to keep both these styles separate as well as combining them in unique ways.

in my photography i am always evolving.

1777 avenue rd level 2
angie@angelinaaristodemo.com
416 702 2934

For more information please visit:https://angelinaaristodemo.com/wedding/

