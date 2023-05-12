Analyzing Bio and KKY’s Position: Salon Fos Collaborative

Commentary

Analyzing Bio & KKY’s Position: Salon Fos Collaborative

Stephen T. Fomba

According to Professor John P. Kotter, a renowned global expert on Leadership and Change, the formation of a coalition of leaders or stakeholders is highly necessary and required to successfully lead an organization or society through change. That very philosophy—building a *_Salon Fos collaborative_* network of progressive leaders—is the second guiding principle that formed the Progressive Alliance between the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) and National Grand Coalition (NGC).

Both President Julius Maada Bio and Dr. (Hon.) Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella (KKY) mentioned in their speeches that it is their hearts’ desire to bring together a *_Salon Fos collaborative_* of highly-skilled professionals from various ethnic, regional, and political lines to build a stronger country.

The dream started with Dr. Yumkella’s vision about ten years ago when he envisioned a grand alliance of progressives coming together to change Sierra Leone’s political narrative. That vision inspired him to build NGC with like-minded progressives with the ideology of Salon Fos at all times.

Although Dr. Yumkella had the dream, it was President Bio who brought to reality the anticipated *_Salon Fos collaborative_* of progressives by reaching out to Dr. Yumkella and other founders of the NGC to encourage and champion the formation of the SLPP—NGC Progressive Alliance.

Because President Bio’s request to form a *_Salon Fos collaborative_* with Dr. Yumkella and others aligned with NGC’s ideology, the supreme and highest decision-making authority of NGC, the National Delegates Conference, deemed it necessary to provide the mandate to form the Progressive Alliance with SLPP.

The formation of the abovementioned alliance or *_Salon Fos collaborative_* required the leaders of SLPP and NGC to put aside their egos and political differences and agree to work together to build a better nation, especially President Bio and Dr. Yumkella. The two leaders were motivated by recognizing that it is their responsibility to work together for the betterment of Sierra Leone, regardless of their political affiliations.

This *_Salon Fos collaborative_* position was strengthened by the acknowledgement that effective progress and sustainable development can not be achieved individually but through collaborative efforts and partnerships. That is a demonstration of President Bio and Dr. Yumkella’s unwavering dedication to placing first the interests of Sierra Leone and working together to create a brighter and more prosperous future for all people.

Like President Bio, Dr. Yumkella recognizes the power of collaboration and inclusivity to influence impactful change in Sierra Leone. Dr. Yumkella and NGC promoted this ideology by standing side-by-side with APC in Parliament when it was necessary and supporting the ruling SLPP when it made good decisions while also providing constructive criticism when there are opportunities for improvement.

Being that bold and committed in embracing different political groups is exemplary leadership. The decision by President Bio and Dr. Yumkella to lead with such leadership courage is engrained in the understanding and belief that building a *_Salon Fos collaborative_* of progressives from all walks of life with vast, diverse knowledge and expertise is crucial to effectively and sustainably transform the lives of Sierra Leoneans and their communities.