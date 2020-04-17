Salone News

Freetown mayor joins Covid-19 global task force

4 hours ago | 131 views

Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, a member of the inaugural cohort of the Amujae Initiative and Mayor of Freetown, Sierra Leone (photo) has been appointed to the C40 Cities Global Mayors COVID-19 Recovery Task Force.

The task force is chaired by Giuseppe Sala, Mayor of Milan, Italy and will “see leading mayors worldwide collaborate to achieve an economic recovery from COVID-19 that enables people to get back to work, while preventing climate breakdown from becoming an even bigger crisis that halts the global economy and threatens the lives and livelihoods of people everywhere.”

Highlighting Mayor Aki-Sawyerr’s extensive leadership experience in public health crises, C40 Cities said:

“The task force will be made up of representatives of mayors from every region within the C40 network, many of whom have unparalleled specialist expertise – including Mayor of Freetown Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, who was Director of Planning at the National Ebola Response Centre of Sierra Leone during the 2014-15 Ebola epidemic.”

More Salone News

Tolongbo Pan Body and the Paolo case

Opinion Why is the Tolongbo "Pan Body" trying so hard to politicise a criminal trial? By Abdulai Braima I don’t know why the APC has become (...)

Salone News | 5 hours ago | 151 views

Covid-19: One new case in Sierra Leone

According to the Ministry of Information and Communications, Sierra Leone, last evening (14th April 2020) recorded one (1) new case bringing the total (...)

Salone News | 3 days ago | 708 views

Comments