Freetown mayor joins Covid-19 global task force

Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, a member of the inaugural cohort of the Amujae Initiative and Mayor of Freetown, Sierra Leone (photo) has been appointed to the C40 Cities Global Mayors COVID-19 Recovery Task Force.

The task force is chaired by Giuseppe Sala, Mayor of Milan, Italy and will “see leading mayors worldwide collaborate to achieve an economic recovery from COVID-19 that enables people to get back to work, while preventing climate breakdown from becoming an even bigger crisis that halts the global economy and threatens the lives and livelihoods of people everywhere.”

Highlighting Mayor Aki-Sawyerr’s extensive leadership experience in public health crises, C40 Cities said:

“The task force will be made up of representatives of mayors from every region within the C40 network, many of whom have unparalleled specialist expertise – including Mayor of Freetown Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, who was Director of Planning at the National Ebola Response Centre of Sierra Leone during the 2014-15 Ebola epidemic.”