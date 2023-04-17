Always keep money and emotions separate

Kevin O’Leary, Chairman, O’Leary Ventures and Beanstox

If emotions are involved in a money decision, be very, very careful. No decision fueled by EMOTION ever led long term value.

Seemingly rational people can make horrible financial decisions when emotions are involved, and the results of these can last a lifetime. People spend money because they’re happy, sad, angry, scared, excited, insecure, or driven by emotional triggers. If you can draw a clear line between how you feel and how you manage your finances, you’re much less likely to hit the shops when you’re stressed or upset.

Sounds easy to do but it’s not. I challenge you all to practice this, it could make a huge difference with money management.