Alternative Food Network, Toronto

Our Story

Alternative Food Network (“AFN”) is a specialty multi-media resource at the intersection of food and personal best health. AFN’s mission is to foster a ‘can do’ approach to eating for health and wellness, including those with food limitations and sensitivities.

Why “alternative”? Sometimes people must substitute ingredients and create alternative dishes because of dietary needs. Everyone is unique. There is no one diet that is right for everyone. At AFN, we know that. We have organized edutaining videos on this website into different categories to help you find recipes that meet your requirements based on your individual needs. If you’re looking for a meal that’s low in carbohydrates, we have a section for that. If you’re looking for a gluten-free alternative, we’ve got recipes for you.

For those who like to listen rather than watch, AFN is also proud to offer informative podcasts with experts in the fields of medicine, science and nutrition.

AFN is much more than a content producer. It is media with a mission; a socially conscious venture with a goal of alleviating the fear and stress associated with food restrictions and helping people live a healthy and energetic life.

