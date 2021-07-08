Alpha Shaw, the genius

From Chozen Generation S/L

Self-taught computer programmer, Alpha Shaw (photo), is the last Sierra Leonean to score 8 A grades in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Shaw, a pupil from the Sierra Leone Grammar School, achieved that feat in 2014, aged 19, joining three others before him in that elite league.

He got admitted to university but dropped out because, according to him, "everything was boring."

Despite his impressive academic achievements, Shaw has been unable to secure a scholarship to pursue advanced studies.

"Yes, I did attempt a few opportunities but couldn’t get any. The processes might have been quite unfair but I did not feel frustrated because it taught me to accept that my life is no one’s responsibility; so I simply moved on", he told Chozen Generation S/L in an interview.

Shaw is now a proficient software architect with experiences across several stacks. He has built many systems for the government and private companies.

He hopes to become a professor of Mathematics some day.

We wish Shaw the very best in all his endeavors.

