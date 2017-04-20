All roads lead to Winnipeg August 12, 2017

We are expecting a high-powered delegation from the Government of Sierra Leone to attend one of the biggest and most talked about inaugurations since the formation of the APC -Canada Branch.

APC-Manitoba Chapter will be inaugurated under the leadership of Comrade Mohamed Sean Samura, chairman of the APC-Canada branch and the APC-Manitoba President Madam Elizabeth Johnson on August 12,2017. Please see flyer to reserve a hotel for this date.

Hotel rooms may run out soon. So the earlier the better.

Thanks

Jibril Koroma

APC-Canada Branch forum admin

APC-Manitoba chapter PRO.