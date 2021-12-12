Momodu Koroma, the Unifier

Commentary

By Juliet Kamara, Freetown

As the SLPP National Convention draws near, the SLPP has been blessed with a more credible alternative, Alhaji Momodu Koroma, to replace embattled Dr. Prince Harding as National Chairman.

Alhaji Momodu Koroma’s political pedigree is unprecedented especially if you were to compare him with Prince Harding. The former Chief Diplomat for Sierra Leone has the unique disposition of serving Sierra Leone as Minister in several Ministries. He was also the SLPP’s Running Mate to late Solomon Ekuma Berewa in the 2007 elections.

Locally Alhaji Momodu has very strong traditional roots in his home District of Tonkolili. As he moves around the country talking to delegates, SLPPiers wholeheartedly appreciate and approves his decision to run for Chairmanship calling it a blessing at an appropriate time.

Of particular note, Alhaji Momodu Koroma enjoys the trust and confidence of the Young Generation and Women of the SLPP.

“To us we see in Momodu Koroma a tailor-made hope” Lansana a youth activist in Kailahun retorted.