Salone News

Albert Academy Thanksgiving photos and video

1 hour ago | 72 views

PV Staff

The Albert Academy in Freetown was founded on October 4, 1904. The 117th anniversary was recently celebrated by a ceremony at the school grounds and Thanksgiving services at churches in Freetown and abroad. Here are Thanksgiving photos from Mr. Kellie Conteh, President of the Washington DC alumni Chapter and a video clip from the London, UK, Chapter:

Here is the late Max Bailor, the most famous of the Albert Academy Principals and his wife the late Ada Bailor who was also Vice Principal:

More Salone News

Albert Academy Thanksgiving photos and video

PV Staff The Albert Academy in Freetown was founded on October 4, 1904. The 117th anniversary was recently celebrated by a ceremony at the school (...)

Salone News | 1 hour ago | 72 views

President Bio attends Expo 2020 in Dubai

Contributed His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for Sierra Leone’s National Day at the EXPO 2020 Dubai which (...)

Salone News | 4 days ago | 523 views

Comments