Albert Academy Thanksgiving photos and video

PV Staff

The Albert Academy in Freetown was founded on October 4, 1904. The 117th anniversary was recently celebrated by a ceremony at the school grounds and Thanksgiving services at churches in Freetown and abroad. Here are Thanksgiving photos from Mr. Kellie Conteh, President of the Washington DC alumni Chapter and a video clip from the London, UK, Chapter:

Here is the late Max Bailor, the most famous of the Albert Academy Principals and his wife the late Ada Bailor who was also Vice Principal: