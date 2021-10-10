Albert Academy is 117 years today

By Gibril Koroma, Toronto, Canada

The Albert Academy, one of the oldest secondary schools in Sierra Leone based in Freetown, the capital, celebrates 117 years of existence today, October 6, 2021. The school was actually founded in 1904 but its founding is usually celebrated October 6 and named after Reverend Ira Albert, an American missionary.

This is a school founded by American missionaries and had and still has elements of American education which combined the usual formal education with trade subjects like carpentry or woodwork and metal work. it is also one of the first schools for boys in the country to have what is known as Commercial subjects like Accounting, bookkeeping and so on.

I spent seven years at the Albert Academy (Form 1 to Lower and Upper 6) and I can tell you the discipline administered by the then Principal the late Mr. Max Bailor and the his spouse Mrs. Ada Bailor (also of blessed memory) was tremendous but also very parent-like. It was not malicious but Americans Tough Love. May their souls continue to rest in peace.

Here is the AA celebration today in Freetown and in Washington DC, USA: