Akufo-Addo, Barrow, in town

1 hour ago | 58 views

His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has on Monday received his counterparts, His Excellency Adama Barrow of The Republic of The Gambia, and His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana at Lungi International airport.

President Professor Alpha Conde of Guinea, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo of Nigeria, President George Manneh Weah of Liberia and Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam of Guinea Bissau are all expected to arrive in Freetown today 27 April 2021 to join Sierra Leoneans commemorate the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country.

