Ahmed Shabom Kanu is new SLPP Tonkolili District Chairman

By General Kalokoh media team

The General Kalokoh Media Team brings you an extended coverage from Tonkolili District as Ahmed Shabom (pronounced Shaybome) Kanu (photo) was on April 17 2021 elected as the new SLPP District Chairman.

Shabom, (who hails from Yoni chiefdom), is also the Chairman of the Sierra Leone Shipping Agency.

In a very tight race under the supervision of the deputy National Chairman of the SLPP, Alhaji Umaru B. Dumbuya, he was able to comfortably take the lead to become the SLPP lead in the District.

After his developmental efforts in the District, the people had no other choice but to make him the SLPP head in the District. He is a man of influence and action. With Shabom Kanu and others, the District is sure of giving the SLPP over 60% of their votes come 2023 or 2024.

In a separate development, Mohamed Orman Bangura is also elected as the Tonkolili District Young Generation Leader. What a beautiful scene to see, the entire District is Greenish up and ready to vote solidly for Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Wonie Bio together with his MPs and Council candidates. 2024 we dae waka pan dem.

All for green, forever green.