Agro-fish farming in Sierra Leone

By Aminata Fatmata Kandeh, Njala, Sierra Leone

offer fish farming services including training, fish feed, fingerlings of catfish and tilapia, processed fish, extension services, and equipment. Our goal is to maintain high quality standards and provide assistance to help our clients achieve their nutrition goals.}}}

With our unwavering dedication and passion for fish farming, we have the power to fuel Sierra Leone’s growth by delivering only the best quality fish products. Our years of experience and unparalleled expertise in the field have helped us evolve into the dependable ally that can push the boundaries of the industry. By providing a reliable source of high-quality fish products, we aim to inspire and empower individuals and communities to reach their fullest potential. With every product we deliver, we strive to transform the face of fish farming, one step at a time.

Vision

Our goal is to ensure that fresh and healthy fish is available for everyone. It is our belief that access to nutritious food should never be considered a luxury.

Values

Our foremost principles are established on a foundation of delivering high-quality products and services, while putting the needs and satisfaction of our customers at the core of our operations.

What We Do

Are you ready to take your fish farming goal to the next level? Agro Fish Farm is standing by, ready to assist you every step of the way! With our extensive range of services, you can be sure that we’ll help you achieve your ambitions. Whether you need help with planning, managing, or maximizing your resources, we’ve got you covered! Our team of experts is dedicated to providing you with the support and guidance you need to succeed. So what are you waiting for? Let’s get started on your journey to greatness today!