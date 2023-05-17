African Banker magazine and Backbase release the 3rd edition of the African Banking Digital Transformation Report

African banks remain resilient and committed to digitization to stay relevant in today’s competitive landscape. As competition heats up between the different players, AI is identified as key technological trend shaping the future of the banking ecosystem in Africa.

African Banker magazine, the best-selling publication dedicated to banking and finance in Africa, and Backbase, the leading Engagement Banking Platform, have partnered to produce the 3rd edition of their comprehensive report about the ongoing African digital banking revolution, exploring the major trends shaping the future of the banking industry and financial inclusion on the continent.

The core of this year’s report is the most comprehensive banking survey on the continent that attracted the participation of a record 153 banks from across the continent. Against an adverse macro-economic environment, African banks remain resilient and committed to invest in digitization to remain relevant in today’s competitive landscape.

Credit: African Banker magazine