Africa Sports podcast

The Africa Sports Report Podcast Returns with Special Interview of the Founder/Chairman and Owner of the APO Group Mr. Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard On the Recent Partnership Between the APO Group and Legendary French Club Olympic de Marseille & His quest to improve on Communication and media in the African sports space with key Partners.

Tune in through Apple Podcasts/Google Podcasts/iHeart Radio/Spotify or through the African Sports Monthly website or the link below to get an insight into how major players in the Sports space in Africa from the NBA to Getty Images are positioning themselves for success and transforming the space through engagement with Fans and stakeholders via media and information sharing.

