AFCON: Radio France declares Musa Tombo Man of the Match

By Gibril Koroma, Toronto, Canada

Most Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad including President Bio and First Lady Fatima Bio are in yet another joyous mood today, Sunday, January 16, after the Leone Stars thrilled the world with a spectacular performance against African soccer giants, the Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire.

Radio France Internationale were so amazed by the Leone Stars that they declared striker Musa Tombo Kamara (photo) Man of the Match. Here is a report of the match by Radio France translated by PV staff:

Like Algeria, Côte d’Ivoire was held to a draw in Douala on Sunday, January 16, by Sierra Leone (2-2). After a goal by Sebastien Haller in the first half, the Elephants thought it was a done deal. But Sierra Leone equalized in the second half thanks to Musa Kamara (Musa Tombo). Although Nicolas Pépé comforted the Elephants with another goal until stoppage time, Sierra Leone came back with a goal by Alhaji Kamara.

Playing against Equatorial Guinea for his debut in the competition, Max-Alain Gradel had opened the score very quickly. Once again, Côte d’Ivoire had wanted to repeat the same scenario (as in their game with Equatorial Guinea), scoring in the 12th minute from the penalty spot. But that without paying attention to goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara who was quite impressive against the attacks of the Algerian strikers, the current champions of Africa, in the first game of the Leone Stars (0-0). This time, Kamara stopped the shot from Franck Kessié. That was a missed opportunity that was costly for the men led by coach Patrice Beaumelle.

Nicolas Pépé, Wilfried Zaha and Sébastien Haller had to get back on track to try to win that game and qualify for the second round. On paper, the 2015 African champions ( Côte d’Ivoire) were superior in Equatorial Guinea. But they faced a team (Sierra Leone) that, as against the Fennecs (Algerians), plays defensive soccer, waiting for the attacks, only to surprise the world.

Finally, Sebastien Haller speeds past the Sierra Leone defense to score the opener after a one-on-one with Mohamed Kamara, the enigmatic Leone Stars goalkeeper in the 25th minute.

Sierra Leone waits until the 38th minute before showing what they can do. Mohamed Buya Turay lost his duel with Ivorian goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangaré, who anticipated well and intercepted his shot with his foot. Four minutes later, Mohamed Buya Turay tried a shot that was not strong enough. However, Sierra Leone came back to score with a powerful shot into the top corner of the net from Musa Kamara (Musa Tombo), the man of the match, in the 55th minute.

An improbable end to the game

Côte d’Ivoire, who were shocked by that goal, finally scored a second goal by Nicolas Pépé in the 65th minute.

But Alhaji Kamara stunned the Elephants in stoppage time(against Sangaré). The former Parisian, Serge Aurier, then took over as goalkeeper in the last moments of this crazy game, after goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangaré got injured.

For its third match of the group phase, Côte d’Ivoire will meet Algeria on January 20, still in Douala, for a clash worthy of this CAN 2022.

Note from Editor: Watch highlights of the match courtesy of the Confederation of African Football and the subsequent jubilation in a section of Freetown today, Sunday January 16, 2022.:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIjsnuWRM4U

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LaZCO68pR7I