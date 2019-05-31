Advice for Canadians: Take precautions when travelling during hurricane season

May 27, 2019 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

As hurricane season begins in mid-May and lasts until the end of November, Global Affairs Canada reminds Canadians to take severe weather conditions into consideration when planning their travels. This includes hurricanes, typhoons, cyclones and monsoons that could have a serious impact on your safety.

The most threatened areas for hurricanes are the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and the east and Gulf coasts of the United States. Check the Travel Advice and Advisories to see if your destination is prone to hurricanes. Check them twice: before purchasing your trip and again before you leave Canada.

If you decide to travel to a hurricane-prone destination during the hurricane season, the following advice could be especially helpful:

Purchase travel insurance and make sure it covers trip cancellation or interruption in the event of a hurricane.

Carry emergency contact information for your airline or tour operator as well as for the Canadian government office nearest to your destination.

Leave copies of your travel documents and detailed information on your itinerary, tour operation, flights, hotels, cruise ships, telephone numbers and email addresses with family or friends at home.

Be prepared to change your travel plans on short notice and at your own cost.

Stay informed of the latest regional weather forecasts, and follow the advice and instructions of local authorities.

All Canadians travelling abroad should consider signing up for Registration of Canadians Abroad. This free service will allow the Government of Canada to reach you in case of an emergency or during a natural disaster abroad.

By downloading the free Travel Smart app and following us at @TravelGoC on Twitter and on Facebook, travellers will be able to receive updated travel advice on the go.

Global Affairs Canada provides emergency consular assistance to Canadians faced with unexpected situations abroad. Our highly trained and capable team of core responders is ready to assist Canadians 24/7 through our Emergency Watch and Response Centre. Canadians requiring emergency assistance abroad can contact us anytime and from anywhere by calling collect 1 613 996 8885 or by sending a message to sos@international.gc.ca.

Quick facts

Every year, Global Affairs Canada helps thousands of Canadians who run into problems while travelling, working, studying and living in other countries.

In 2018, our consular officers abroad opened cases for more than 10,000 passports reported lost or stolen abroad and approximately 1,000 Canadians requiring medical assistance abroad.

Travel.gc.ca has up-to-date Travel Advice and Advisories for more than 230 destinations worldwide—a key reference for Canadians and the travel industry.

