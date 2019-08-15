Our Story

Aaron’s Apple was born from the belief that every child has the right to experience a happy and pain free life; and that every parent has the right to raise their child in a dignified manner.

Parents of children with chronic illness are faced with the harsh reality that they are unable to control the illness that their child has been diagnosed. One of the options to ease the suffering of these children comes in the form of highly priced medical treatments. Some parents are fortunate enough to have medical insurance that will cover such high costs. However many are not so fortunate and simply don’t have the financial means to ease the intolerable pain that their child is experiencing.

Aaron’s Apple’s primary goal is to help families cope with overwhelming medical costs. As the costs of delivering healthcare rises, the ability of families to afford the appropriate and necessary healthcare diminishes. This places enormous stress upon families. In their time of need, Aaron’s Apple helps families pay for expensive medication and treatments.

No child should ever have to suffer in pain, and no parent should ever have to watch their child suffer because they cannot afford to pay for treatment.

Aaron’s Apple makes treatments possible. Your support makes Aaron’s Apple possible.

For further information please visit: https://www.aaronsapple.com